Police release 1 suspect arrested in connection to murder of 17-year-old-girl found on I-94

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have released one suspect arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl in St. Clair Shores.

RELATED: Police identify woman found dead on EB I-94 near 8 Mile Friday as 17-year-old girl from Detroit

On Wednesday morning police took in at least two suspects, but by Wednesday night one was let go. The other remains in custody as prosecutors review the investigation report, MSP says.

RELATED: Police take at least 2 suspects into custody after teen found dead on I-94

On Friday, the 17-year-old girl's body was found on I-94 at Vernier.

RELATED: Michigan State Police investigating after woman found dead on I-94

Investigators initially thought she was hit by a car but later determined that she was shot in the head.

The investigation is ongoing and police are encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP or MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.