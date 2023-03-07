Police release sketch of man who sexually assaulted 2 women in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police are investigating 2 sexual assaults that happened within 5 minutes of each other.

According to police, one incident happened in the area of Lake Lila Drive. They say a 22-year-old woman was walking to a bus stop when someone in a white 4-door sedan drove past her, stopped, and then backed up the car. A man then got out, groped her, and tried to pull her into his car. She was able to break free.

Five minutes earlier at 4:25 p.m., another young woman says someone in a 4 door sedan pulled alongside her, got out of the car to block her from walking past him on the sidewalk, then groped the 25-year-old. He also exposed and inappropriately touched himself.

Police have released a sketch of the subject described as a white man around 5'7 with a reddish brown beard.

"It's kind of surprising to hear something of that nature happen so close by," Ann Arbor resident Bhargiv Reddy said.

Reddy lives in Willowtree Apartments and says he was home when police went door-to-door asking if anyone saw anything.

"You kind of think this is more of a safer area. You don't hear of that kind of stuff around this place," he said.