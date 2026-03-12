Police responding to reports of active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield

(WXYZ) — Local law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

Chopper 7 video shows massive police response to active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield

An alert sent out by Farmington Hills police indicated an active shooter event. West Bloomfield police also confirmed.

All schools and houses of worship are advised to shelter in place.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time. We're told that police agencies are also responding to other temples in the area to provide security out of an abundance of caution.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit provided us with the statement below:

"We are aware of a security incident at Temple Israel. We are advising all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol - nobody in or out of your building. More information to follow."

