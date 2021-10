(WXYZ) — Detroit police say one person is dead and another critically injured after an accident involving a stolen vehicle.

Police say the driver of a stolen Dodge Challenger bumped into another car at a high rate of speed and crashed into a tree.

It happened near Fenkell and Lindsay on the city’s west side around noon.

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle is in critical condition and the 20-year-old passenger died, police say.

Police say the driver of the other car left the scene.