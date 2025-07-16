Police: 2 women found dead in Warren believed to have made suicide pact

(WXYZ) — Police say two elderly women were found dead at a home in Warren on Wednesday morning.

According to Warren police, officers responded to the 24,000 block of Joanne Smith Drive around 10:40 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police say they found two elderly females with gunshot wounds at the residence. Police say both women were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the women is the homeowner, according to police.

On Thursday, police provided an update that said there is evidence that suggested this may have been a "mutually agreed-upon suicide pact." Police say investigators located two handwritten notes at the scene.

Police also said the handgun appeared new, and both women were present during its legal purchase the day before.

"Additional evidence consistent with a pre-planned suicide was found at the deceased's Fraser residence," police say.

Family members of the homeowner told 7 News Detroit at the scene they came to check on their mother Wednesday after not hearing from her all day Tuesday, which was unusual. That's when they discovered the two women deceased inside the home.

"I'm quite shell shocked," said Joanne Sikora, a former neighbor and friend of one of the victims. "This is just unbelievable. I never would expect this from her. I really never would expect this from her. She was not out of sorts."

Sikora says she rushed to the scene after hearing the news. She says that she had been good friends with one of the victims and lived next to her for years. Although her former neighbor moved, they kept in touch and she would often take her shopping and help her around her new home.

"It's heartbreaking. She's a sweet little lady. Just adorable. I don't understand this and I don't know who was with her," Sikora said."I feel so bad for the family. She has daughters, she has grandchildren and I sincerely... my thoughts and prayers are with them all right now. She was a great woman."

Family members and neighbors say it's unclear who the other victim was and what her relationship was to the homeowner.

"I'm obviously worried about my neighbor. It doesn't sound like it's anything to worry about in the neighborhood. Sounds like it was a domestic dispute," said Laura Klindt, who lives nearby as she watched the scene unfolded.

No additional information was released at this time.