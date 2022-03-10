Police say 2 suspects in custody following Roseville bank robbery, pursuit

(WXYZ) — Roseville police say two suspects are in custody following a bank robbery Thursday morning.

Police say a 53-year-old man from St. Clair Shores entered the Christian Financial Credit Union on Utica Road and demanded cash from the teller. He was reportedly unarmed.

According to officials, after getting the money, the suspect got into a white van being driven by a 52-year-old man from Detroit. Roseville Police say the St. Clair Shores Police Department found the suspect vehicle traveling on westbound I-94 before exiting at Cadieux Avenue.

Police say the van was involved in a crash as it exited and then the suspects reportedly ran from the accident scene before the two were later arrested. One of the suspects was found in an unlocked garage, police say.

"This was a great team effort by all departments involved," said Roseville Chief of Police Ryan Monroe.

The investigation is ongoing.