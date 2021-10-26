Watch
News

Police say 30,000 cell phones valued at $2M stolen from Troy store

Posted at 1:31 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 14:59:04-04

(WXYZ) — Troy police say suspects broke into a store and stole 30,000 cell phones valued at $2 million.

Police say the break-in happened on October 16 around 6:50 p.m. at Super Fair Cellular at 1374 Rankin.

According to police, suspects created a 3-foot by 3-foot hole in the cinder block wall of the building to gain access.

The suspects reportedly stole four wheeled bins valued at about $500 each, and other various items in addition to the tens of thousands of cell phones.

Additional damage was also reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website