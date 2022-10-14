Police say body found on I-94 near 8 Mile suffered a gunshot wound

ST. CLAIRE SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A body on the side of the road shut down eastbound I-94, near 8 Mile, for hours Friday. Michigan State Police said a young female victim suffered a gunshot wound. They previously said she had suffered a head injury.

People who live nearby reacted to the news.

“No one deserves to be dumped on the side of the road like that. That’s terrible,” said a woman who lives nearby who identified herself as Kat.

She said it was about a quarter to 8:00 a.m. when she noticed a heavy police presence.

“That’s when we heard squad cars. We heard them coming up from behind us, coming from the side,” remembered Kat.

Kat noted the exact location where the body was found was just over the Macomb County line.

“It is a darker corner. It is a little less lit up area of the freeway. Because it’s on a bend, it’s on an exit right here,” Kat explained.

Police processed the scene for hours Friday morning, taking pictures and using K9's. They didn’t leave until after 1:00 p.m. Michigan State Police are asking anyone who may were in the I-94 and 8 Mile area at 3:45 a.m., or those who have dash cam video and were driving in the area at that time, to call them.

Metro North Activity:

10/14/2022 at 7:45 AM

Location:

E I 94/ 9 Mile, St Clair Shores

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified of a dead female located on the freeway. The female has head trauma. Currently the freeway is closed at Vernier. 1/ pic.twitter.com/jAQhv5JT84 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 14, 2022

They questioned people who live nearby Friday, like Mary Ann Girard.

“There was someone coming to my door and it was the police,“ explained Girard. “Asking me if I knew anything, heard anything. Unfortunately, I did not,” said Mary Ann Girard who lives near the location where the body was found.

She didn’t think it was likely a gun was fired nearby.

“If there would have been one, I probably would have woke up, because I’m a light sleeper,” explained Girard.

She remarked on it all happening in her neighborhood.

“Of course, it’s shocking to have it happen right outside your door,” Girard said.

There are several businesses in the area near where the body was found. It’s possible someone saw or heard something. Police declined interviews Friday as they investigated the incident.

