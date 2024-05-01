Police say driver threw bottle at another car during road rage incident on I-275

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police shut down southbound I-275 between 7 Mile and 5 Mile in Wayne County on Wednesday morning for a reported incident between two drivers.

Police say they were originally called to investigate a possible freeway shooting around 6:40 a.m.

Road Rage Incident:

05/01 at 6:40 AM

Location:

S/B I-275 Fwy between 7 and 5 Mile Road

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call from Plymouth Township Police of a possible freeway shooting and they were with the two parties that were involved. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gfvGTyJUZI — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) May 1, 2024

According to police, a 53-year-old driver said another driver threw a bottle at his car and that he believed the 31-year-old driver also fired a shot at him.

The 31-year-old reportedly admitted to police that he threw a bottle at the car, but also said that he did not fire a shot.

Police said the 31-year-old driver was a CPL holder and that they confirmed the weapon in his car was not fired. No shell casings were found during the sweep, police said.

“There is no reason to allow a driving mistake to put other drivers at risk.” said F/Lt Mike Shaw in a statement. “If you do see an incident like this, do not engage with the drivers and call 911.”