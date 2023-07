DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police said a large snake was discovered at a gas station in the city this past weekend.

According to police, officers in the seventh precinct were called to the gas station around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

It was at the location at 2010 East Jefferson that they found a large snake inside.

Police said they do not know where it came from.

The snake was reportedly recovered and taken to Lou's Pet Shop in Grosse Pointe Woods.