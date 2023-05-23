Police say Southfield man in critical condition following hatchet attack

(WXYZ) — A 51-year-old man is in critical condition after police say his 22-year-old son attacked him with a hatchet.

Southfield police say they were called to the 25000 block of Orchard Grove around 10:54 p.m. on Monday. Police say once they arrived, they found the victim bleeding with severe lacerations to the face and upper body.

Police took the man’s son into custody a short time later in the City of Detroit. A small hatchet was reportedly recovered during the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 248-796-5500, with reference complaint number 23-16258.