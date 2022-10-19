Police say woman barricaded in home with multiple weapons after reportedly stabbing boyfriend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are on the scene of a barricaded situation at a home on Artesian this Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene on a report of domestic violence around 10:30 a.m.

A woman, who reportedly is bipolar and off her medication, is accused of attacking her boyfriend. Police say two children, a 15-year-old and 2-year-old, were also in the home at the time.

Police say they later found out that there are additional weapons in the home, possibly at least five other guns and several knives.

Officials say they were able to get the teen and girl out safely. The boyfriend is also now out of the home and is being treated for stab wounds, according to police.

He also was reportedly shot at, but was uninjured from the gunfire.

Family on the scene tells police they are confident no one else is currently in the home.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this ongoing situation.

