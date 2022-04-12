Police say woman came from California, rented Airbnb to meet 15-year-old Novi boy

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Novi police have arrested a 33-year-old woman who they say came from California to metro Detroit to meet a 15-year-old boy.

Stephanie Sin has been charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity and another count of using a computer to commit a crime. Sin reportedly rented an Airbnb and sent an Uber to the boy's home.

This reportedly spooked the boy who then told his parents.

She was arrested Sunday. Sin is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail on $100,000 bond.