DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 29-year-old Detroit man who suffers from schizophrenia has been missing since July 14th, police said.

Daveantae Vincent hasn't been seen for 10-days since he left Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit. His family brought him there for psychiatric treatment, but Vincent has been missing since.

Vincent's family fears he did not receive the treatment he needs, and is concerned for his well-being.

If you know anything about Vincent’s whereabouts, call Detroit Police at (313) 596-5240.