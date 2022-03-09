Police search for Detroit man suspected of murdering sister inside home

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are still searching for a suspect they say killed his own sister on the city's east side earlier this week.

According to police, Nashawn Ali fatally shot his sister over an argument they had on Monday. He then took off.

Police are asking people not to confront Ali if you see him, as they believe he is dangerous and could even have a gun.

At this point, investigators are depending on security video and tips from the public to bring in Ali.

Police said he is likely driving a silver or white Kia or Nissan. He ran away from the home after police said he shot his sister in the head.

People who knew the women are shocked by the murder. When we talked with neighbors, they only had good things to say.

"During Ramadan, she used to pass food, she would say hi. She was very friendly," one neighbor said.

"Every neighbor is talking about her. She was very good to them," another added.

Below is an image of the vehicle he may be driving.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.