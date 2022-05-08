Police search for Independence Twp. woman who allegedly shot & killed boyfriend, brother

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who they say shot and killed her boyfriend and her brother in Independence Township.

Police are searching for 22-year-old Ruby Taverner. She is a white female, 5-feet-2 inches tall, thin build and weighs around 115 pounds. She has purple hair.

Police say she is armed and dangerous and people should not approach her.

According to police, she has three weapons registered to her – two 9mm handguns and a .38 caliber handgun.

Police say Ruby was former known as Martin Taverner, and allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend, 26-year-old Ray Muscat, who was formerly known as Amber Muscat, and Ruby's brother, 25-year-old Bishop Taverner, of Oxford.

“Our Fugitive Apprehension Team, other Detectives and assets are actively looking for this homicide suspect who we believe is armed and dangerous,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Please contact 911 if you see her or know of her whereabouts.”

