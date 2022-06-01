Police search for Michigan woman who they say was assaulted, kidnapped

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 55-year-old woman who police say was assaulted and kidnapped.

According to police, Carol Debbie Durand was reportedly assaulted and kidnapped in a 2007 black Honda Accord with a Michigan registration of DAB8010. Carol, police say, was taken by Gabriel Charles Wagner from the area of 5231 Pointe Drive in East China Township. Police say Gabriel is her estranged partner.

Carol is described as 4’11” and around 90 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Gabriel is described as a 52-year-old man who is about 5’8” and 145 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He reportedly has four registered firearms.

Police say they believe Carol may need medical attention for her injuries.

If you have information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.