Police search for missing Detroit 11-year-old who didn't return home from school

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who they say did not return home from school on Wednesday.

Sofia Finley was last seen on Biltmore Street near W. McNichols Road, according to police. They said she did not come home after attending school in Highland Park on 2nd Avenue near Woodward Avenue and Manchester Parkway.

Sofia is described as about 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with beads. She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt. No other description of her clothing was available.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit Police Cmdr. Dietrich Lever at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.