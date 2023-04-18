Police search for suspect in hit-and-run accident in Chesterfield Township

(WXYZ) — Chesterfield Township police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash Sunday that left a person injured.

Police say the crash happened on I-94 near 21 Mile Road in the early morning hours of April 16.

The victim was reportedly working on the shoulder to fix his broken down vehicle when he was struck by a driver who then left the scene.

Police say the victim from Sterling Heights was transported to a nearby hospital with "significant injuries" and later released.

Police say the suspect vehicle may be a 2022 Ram 1500 pickup with significant passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-949-3829.