Watch Now
News

Police search for suspect in hit-and-run accident in Chesterfield Township

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 12:13 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 12:13:16-04

(WXYZ) — Chesterfield Township police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash Sunday that left a person injured.

Police say the crash happened on I-94 near 21 Mile Road in the early morning hours of April 16.

The victim was reportedly working on the shoulder to fix his broken down vehicle when he was struck by a driver who then left the scene.

Police say the victim from Sterling Heights was transported to a nearby hospital with "significant injuries" and later released.

Police say the suspect vehicle may be a 2022 Ram 1500 pickup with significant passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-949-3829.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning