Police search for woman who allegedly assaulted 2 women in Downtown Detroit unprovoked

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who is wanted in connection with two assault & battery incidents in Downtown Detroit.

Police are expected to release more information during a press conference on Tuesday.

According to police, the alleged assaults happened on Sunday, Sept. 28.

"Both assaults are unprovoked. We have no information in this case as to why the victims were targeted," police said. "They were simply out downtown walking and assaulted by this female."

According to police, the victims were walking in the downtown area when the suspect allegedly approached, said several words, and then punched the victims.

In the first incident, police say the female suspect approached a 23-year-old woman and assaulted her. It took place on the 20 block of John R. between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The suspect was wearing a blue Detroit Pistons shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.



Then, late that day, the same suspect allegedly approached a 35-year-old woman and assaulted her. That took place around 8:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of Washington Blvd. The suspect was wearing a tan sweater, blue jeans and white shoes in that incident.



Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Police said there is evidence to suggest that she may have been in contact with others in the downtown area and there may be other victims in the case. They are asking any potential victims to come forward.

