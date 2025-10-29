Suspect taken into custody after search in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huron Township police say a suspect is in custody after a more than hour-long search in a wooded area and neighborhood.

See video from Chopper 7 over the scene below

Search for suspect in wooded area of Huron Township

According to the Huron Township Department of Public Safety, the suspect crashed his vehicle and fled into the woods in the area of Crawford and Middlebelt roads. That's between Pennsylvania and Sibley off of Middlebelt.



Police worked with other agencies, deployed multiple drones and the K-9 unit to assist in the search.

Eventually, the suspect was taken into custody.