Police searching for armed suspect in 2 metro Detroit stabbings

(WXYZ) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to two stabbings in metro Detroit this morning, one fatal.

Roseville police said they were called to the 32000 block of Gratiot around 6 a.m. and found a woman’s body with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

Police say they are now working with detectives from St. Clair Shores after an assault happened there around 6:30 a.m.

We’re told the victim in that incident was at a bus stop in the area of Barton and Harper when he was stabbed.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is described as a white male, about six feet tall, around 160-180 pounds with short blonde hair. He was reportedly wearing a red sweater and brown pants, possibly armed with a 4-inch fixed blade style hunting knife with a black handle and black blade.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored Chevrolet HHR with a chrome front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-777-6700.