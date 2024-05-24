Police searching for family of young girl found wandering alone in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a young girl's family after she was found wandering alone in the city on Friday.

The child was found around 5:25 p.m. near Washburn Street and Cambridge Avenue, police said. They believe she is 2 or 3 years old and her name may be Auroura.

She's described as 2-foot-6 and about 40 pounds. She is wearing a purple T-shirt, brown pants with butterflies on them and purple light-up shoes.

If anyone recognizes her or knows her family, call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.