Police searching for missing 11-year-old Macomb County boy

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities in Macomb County are asking for help with finding an 11-year-old boy who is missing.

Chesterfield Township police say Dakari Davis was shopping with his parents at the Walmart on Marketplace Boulevard. He was last seen around 5:50 p.m. Friday on surveillance video running west through the parking lot.

Dakari lives in nearby Macomb Township, authorities said.

Dakari is described as 4-foot-10 and about 90 pounds with black braided hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a yellow hood and vertical stripes, black pants, bright red shoes and a black face mask.

Police say he is healthy and there are no signs of criminal activity at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-2322.

