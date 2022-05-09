Police searching for missing 22-year-old Michigan State University student

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety is searching for a 22-year-old student who reportedly last had contact with her family on May 7.

Police say Nicole Kuang invited her family to a graduation ceremony at Spartan Stadium, but when they arrived, they reportedly couldn’t find her. According to MSU Police and Public Safety, family later learned she was not eligible for graduation this semester.

Nicole is described as 5’5” and 120 pounds. She was reportedly last seen at Gilchrist Hall wearing a light-blue zip-up sweatshirt, a light red or pink shirt, black shorts with red and white writing on the left leg, and black and white Converse shoes. She may also be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call MSU Police and Public Safety at 844-99-MSUPD.