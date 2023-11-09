Dearborn police looking for missing 3-year-old and mother last seen in Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn are asking for help with finding a missing 3-year-old girl and her mother.

The child and her mother, 28-year-old Jordyn Wise, were last seen Oct. 28 at Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit after a confrontation with family members, according to Dearborn police.

They said it’s believed Wise may be experiencing a mental health crisis. Wise is believed to be with her child.

Wise is described as 5-foot-4 and about 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"We are diligently attempting to locate this young woman to check the welfare of her and her child since first learning of their disappearance today,” Dearborn Police Department Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn police at 313 -943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

