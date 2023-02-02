Police searching for missing 72-year-old man last seen in December

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public's help with finding a missing man who was last seen in December.

Melvin Gosha Jr., 72, was last seen by his daughter on Dec. 24, 2022. The Detroit Police Department said she hasn't been able to contact him or find him.

He was last seen on Woodward Avenue between Woodland Street and Englewood Street.

Gosha is described as 6-foot-2 and about 190 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat, tan shirt, blue jeans and black boots. His daughter told police that he also walks with a cane.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.