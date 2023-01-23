Watch Now
News

Police searching for missing 76-year-old with dementia from River Rouge

Donald Touchstone
River Rouge Police
Donald Touchstone<br/>
Donald Touchstone
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 12:47:31-05

(WXYZ) — River Rouge police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 76-year-old man who was recently diagnosed with dementia.

Police say Donald Touchstone was last seen at his apartment in River Rouge on January 20. He was spotted by a resident walking westbound on Visger Road toward Fort Street.

Touchstone is described as a Black male, bald with brown eyes, about 6’ 2” and 160 pounds.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call police at 313-842-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website