Police searching for missing 76-year-old with dementia from River Rouge

(WXYZ) — River Rouge police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 76-year-old man who was recently diagnosed with dementia.

Police say Donald Touchstone was last seen at his apartment in River Rouge on January 20. He was spotted by a resident walking westbound on Visger Road toward Fort Street.

Touchstone is described as a Black male, bald with brown eyes, about 6’ 2” and 160 pounds.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call police at 313-842-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

