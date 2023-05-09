Police searching for missing man with dementia last seen going for a bike ride

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are asking for help with finding a missing man with dementia who was last seen in Redford Township.

An endangered missing advisory was issued Monday for 79-year-old Ronald Shemet.

He was last seen in the area of West Chicago and Beech Daly. It's unclear at this time when Shemet went missing, but authorities say he went for a bike ride and didn't return home.

Shemet is described as 5-foot-9 and about 178 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, blue jeans and gray gym shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.