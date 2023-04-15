Watch Now
Police searching for missing Detroit woman last seen a week ago

Detroit Police Department
An undated courtesy photo of Johnnie Mae Hall.
Posted at 11:36 PM, Apr 14, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing woman who was last seen last week.

Johnnie Mae Hall, 63, was last seen April 6 on Mark Twain Street near Grand River Avenue. Since then, she hasn’t been seen or been home. She lives in the area of College Street and Gunston Avenue.

Hall is described as 5-foot-6 and about 258 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

What she was wearing when she went missing is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.

