Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Police searching for missing woman last seen in Hamtramck who could be in danger

Linda Ward.jpg
Hamtramck Police Department
An undated courtesy photo of Linda Ward
Linda Ward.jpg
Posted
and last updated

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Hamtramck are searching for a missing woman who they believe could be in danger.

Linda Ward, 44, was last seen on Dec. 11 at Whiskey in the Jar in Hamtramck. Investigators say she left the bar around 8:50 p.m. At the time, Ward was wearing a cream colored knit coat and a multi-colored scarf.

Police say family and friends have not been able to contact Ward. She was reported missing on Dec. 14.

It’s believed Ward lives in her vehicle, a white 2019 Ford Escape with Michigan license plate EQG0213, with her two Husky dogs.

Police do not suspect any foul play or suspicious circumstances at this time.

Additional details about the case have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5280 or Sgt. Gonzales at 313-800-5272.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit