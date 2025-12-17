Police searching for missing woman last seen in Hamtramck who could be in danger

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Hamtramck are searching for a missing woman who they believe could be in danger.

Linda Ward, 44, was last seen on Dec. 11 at Whiskey in the Jar in Hamtramck. Investigators say she left the bar around 8:50 p.m. At the time, Ward was wearing a cream colored knit coat and a multi-colored scarf.

Police say family and friends have not been able to contact Ward. She was reported missing on Dec. 14.

It’s believed Ward lives in her vehicle, a white 2019 Ford Escape with Michigan license plate EQG0213, with her two Husky dogs.

Police do not suspect any foul play or suspicious circumstances at this time.

Additional details about the case have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5280 or Sgt. Gonzales at 313-800-5272.