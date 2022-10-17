Police searching for suspect after pursuit ends in crash in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are searching for a suspect after they escaped following a pursuit and crash in Detroit over the weekend.

Police say a trooper attempted to pull over the driver of a BMW who was speeding westbound on I-94 Sunday evening. As the driver was exiting at Linwood, police say the officer activated his siren.

According to officials, the driver refused to stop, went up the ramp and crashed into two vehicles that were stopped at a red light. The suspect, who was wearing a ski mask, then got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene, police say.

10/16 at 6:30 PM

Location: W/B I-96 & Linwood, Detroit

10/16 at 6:30 PM

Officials reportedly tried to track the suspect with a canine but was unsuccessful.

Police say one of the accident victims was checked out at the scene and the other did not indicate any injuries.

Michigan State Police say the BMW had a stolen license plate; a phone and Glock 40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine and fully automatic switch was seized from the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.