Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run that left 7-year-old injured

Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 28, 2023
(WXYZ) — Chesterfield Township Police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run accident that injured a 7-year-old.

Police say on April 27 around 9 p.m. the girl was walking across Gratiot near 23 Mile Road with her older sister when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver then left the scene of the accident northbound on Gratiot.

Police say the child suffered significant injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. She is currently in critical but stable condition.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is possible a white or black 2020 to 2022 Kia Optima sedan and should have damage to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-949-3426.

