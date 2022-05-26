Police searching for vehicles involved in fatal Garden City road rage incident

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Garden City are asking for help with identifying vehicles that were involved in a road rage incident that ended in a deadly crash last week.

The incident happened May 19 on Middlebelt Road near Maplewood Street in front of Garden City High School.

The Garden City Police Department said it received calls about a road rage incident. Before officers arrived on scene, they got an update that shots had been fired and two vehicles crashed.

A car that was not involved in the road rage was rear-ended. That driver, Diana Oldenburg, died from her injuries.

Investigators are now looking for two vehicles. One of the vehicles is a Jeep Cherokee that is believed to be black or navy. The Cherokee has dark tinted windows and red brake calipers.

The second vehicle is a white Dodge Charger. It has a black roof, black spoiler and dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about these vehicles, the occupants or the incident can contact Detective Sgt. Nathan Cover at 743-793-1717 or email covern@gardencitymi.org.

