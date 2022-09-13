Police seek 2 suspects for trapping 82-year-old at Westland Kroger, pickpocketing

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Westland are asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects connected to the pickpocketing of an 82-year-old man last month.

The incident happened Aug. 7 around 12:30 p.m. at the Kroger store on Ford Road near Central City Parkway.

Police say one of the suspects stopped in the vestibule at Kroger and acted as if the 82-year-old hit him with a shopping cart. Then a second suspect went behind the victim and removed his wallet from his pocket.

Westland police posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook.

The suspect who removed the wallet is described as a clean-shaven man around 30 years old with a medium build. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, white shorts and dark colored shoes.

Westland Police Department A suspect wanted in connection to pickpocketing at a Kroger in Westland on Aug. 7, 2022.

The suspect who acted like he was hit by the cart is described as a clean-shaven man that's older than 30 and about 5-foot-9 with grey hair. He was wearing a black and white polo-type shirt, grey shorts and black and white mid-top tennis shoes.

Westland Police Department A suspect wanted in connection to pickpocketing at a Kroger in Westland on Aug. 7, 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600 using reference number 22-34482.