Police seek driver involved in hit-and-run crash that injured kids

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn are asking for help with identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent two kids to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Ross and Banner streets, just west of Telegraph Road on the city’s west side.

Police say a white Pontiac Grand Prix driving over the speed limit was going west on Ross from Telegraph. The car hit two children as they were trying to cross the street.

The driver briefly got out the vehicle to remove the kids from the middle of the road then drove off, police said. They say the driver did not provide aid to the victims or report the incident to authorities.

Officers responded to the scene and provided emergency aid before the children were taken to the hospital. Both children are expected to be OK and make a full recovery.

The incident comes just seven months after 6-year-old Batoul Al-Fadawi was killed in a hit-and-run in Dearborn. The suspect in that case was taken into custody just days later.

“We have seen far too often how reckless driving can have deadly consequences. Luckily, that was not the result of this situation. I urge the driver to do the right thing and come forward, otherwise we will use every tool at our disposal to identify and apprehend this individual,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.

The hit-and-run driver has been described by witnesses as a male with a thin build. He was wearing a white shirt and sunglasses.

Dearborn Police Department A person accused of being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Dearborn on June 26, 2022.

The Grand Prix he was driving looks like it has a temporary license tag in the upper left corner of the rear window, authorities said.

Dearborn Police Department A car suspected in a hit-and-run crash in Dearborn on June 26, 2022.

Anyone with information can contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

