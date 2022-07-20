Police seek help finding person connected to Dearborn Heights bank robbery

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn Heights are asking the public for help with identifying a person connected to a bank robbery Tuesday.

The robbery happened around 3:10 p.m. at the Comerica Bank on S. Telegraph Road near Annapolis Street, the police department said.

Police say the man was seen running west across Telegraph Road.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770 or 911. You can also report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers for a cash reward by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting 1800speakup.org.