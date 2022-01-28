Police seek person of interest after deadly Eastpointe shooting

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Eastpointe are looking for a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting Thursday.

The Eastpointe Police Department says it wants to talk to Dennis Carlton Evans, 60, about the incident.

The shooting happened in the area of 10 Mile Road and Gratiot Street.

Two people were shot. One of the victims has died.

The second victim was taken to the hospital. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Evans is believed to be driving a 2019 Kia Optima.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.