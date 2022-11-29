Watch Now
Police seek suspect in deadly Greektown shooting after alleged elevator confrontation

A man wanted after a deadly shooting in Detroit on Nov. 27, 2022.
Posted at 9:52 PM, Nov 28, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for help with finding a suspect after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

The shooting happened Sunday on Monroe Street near Brush Street in Greektown.

Police say the victim was shot after a confrontation regarding an elevator door. Police released photos and a video of the suspect in hopes of finding him.

This is just one of several shooting incidents over the weekend including one where a woman's remains were found in the trunk of a vehicle.

If you have any information, call Detroit police at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

