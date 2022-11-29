Police seek suspect in deadly Greektown shooting after alleged elevator confrontation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for help with finding a suspect after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

The shooting happened Sunday on Monroe Street near Brush Street in Greektown.

Police say the victim was shot after a confrontation regarding an elevator door. Police released photos and a video of the suspect in hopes of finding him.

MORE: Here's video of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. pic.twitter.com/gs2fkTVzRe — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) November 28, 2022

This is just one of several shooting incidents over the weekend including one where a woman's remains were found in the trunk of a vehicle.

If you have any information, call Detroit police at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

