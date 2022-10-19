Police seeking 3 suspects, 2 vehicles after gunshots fired at off-duty Detroit officer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with identifying suspects connected to a shooting involving an off-duty officer last week.

The incident happened Oct. 10 just before 4 p.m. on Fielding Street near Vassar Drive.

The Detroit Police Department says an off-duty officer was sitting in his car with a female when seven suspected went up to the vehicle and fired gunshots.

The officer suffered a cut from shattered glass. He was treated at the scene and then released.

Police are asking for the public to help them identify the three suspects and two Jeep SUVs that were involved. The images police provided come from video footage from Project Green Light Detroit.

Detroit Police Department Two suspects and a vehicle connected to a shooting involving an off-duty Detroit police officer on Oct. 10, 2022.

Detroit Police Department A vehicle connected to a shooting involving an off-duty Detroit police officer on Oct. 10, 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit Precinct at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.