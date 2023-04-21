Police seeking man accused of assault at Warren school Cub Scout meeting

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an assault at an elementary school Cub Scout meeting Tuesday evening.

Police say, 26-year-old Tyrone Sledge of Warren barged into the meeting at Roose Elementary School and knocked another man unconscious in the cafeteria.

According to police, the 47-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He is now conscious and stable, according to a police report.

Prior to the incident, the victim allegedly got into an argument in the parking lot of the school with a woman who reportedly parked in a handicap parking space without a permit.

Investigators learned the woman then called Sledge to tell him what happened, police say. Surveillance video shows the 26-year-old walking into the cafeteria and quickly leaving out. Sledge returns shortly after and appears to be with a child. Police say that's when Sledge walks over to the victim, strikes him multiple times in the face knocking him out and causing him to fall onto the floor. Warren Police say the victim was unconscious for several hours.

Sledge reportedly left the scene shortly after the incident.

"The person that went in and knocked this person off like he did, he’s going to go to jail. He’s going to go to prison and over what? Over a handicap parking space? Unreal," said Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Dwyer says, at one point Sledge indicated he was armed, sending several parents at the meeting into a panic.

"It’s pretty scary stuff. If you’re a parent there for a Cub Scout meeting thinking it’s going to go fine and you’re seeing the violence that’s happening in the schools and all over today. It’s frightening for those parents," said Dwyer.

Sledge is now facing charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

“Violent crimes such as this are not tolerated by the Warren Police Department. Our investigators are actively working on locating this suspect. We are urging this suspect to turn himself in to the Warren Police Department. If anybody has any information regarding Mr. Sledge’s whereabouts, please contact the Warren Police Department,” said Dwyer.

Rhonda Miller is the owner of Clear Innervision Counseling Service in Detroit and has been working as a clinical therapist for more than 20 years. She says she's seen more incidents like this since the pandemic.

"We just see people in survival mode and when we see people in survival mode, you see behaviors of survival mode and so a lot of times we don’t connect with what I call our wise mind," said Miller.

Miller says she’s also noticed many adults have never been taught how to properly deal with complex emotions which leads to violent conflict and reactionary responses. She says more adults need to learn communication skills and seek professional help to ensure they’re not flying off the rails for minor disputes.

"We find out that a lot of times people are not taught how to cope with stressful situations. They’re not taught how to deal with their emotions. A lot of adults that I work with now can’t even identify what they’re feeling when they’re feeling it," said Miller.

"Start looking within. Start connecting with what’s going on with you. So that you don’t take out on someone else that thing that’s unresolved within ourselves."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 586-574-4700.