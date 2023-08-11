Police seeking missing Detroit woman with autism

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a missing woman with autism.

Kaniyah Harrison, 21, was last seen Thursday around 12:30 p.m. on Shiawassee Drive near Margareta Street.

Police said she left her home and did not return. Her aunt told police that Harrison has autism.

Harrison is described as 5-foot-7 and about 230 pounds with a short black afro and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. Police noted that the photo they released is the only one availalble at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.