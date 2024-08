Michigan State Police said search they seized drugs, guns, assets and more after search warrants in Wayne and Macomb counties.

MSP said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) executed six search warrants in the two counties.

Here's what they seized:



227 grams of fentanyl

113 grams of heroin

153 grams of cocaine

24 grams of crack

Seven firearms (two reported stolen)

$50,000 in assets

Police said there were six suspects arrested