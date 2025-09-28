'This was an evil act.' Police say all accounted for after deadly church attack in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Five people are dead, including the suspect, and eight people were injured following a shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday morning, Grand Blanc Township police confirm.

During a press conference on Monday, federal officials joined local law enforcement partners and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide an update following the tragic weekend attack.

VIDEO: Officials provide update on Monday following deadly church attack

"Evil. This was an evil act of violence," said Grand Blanc Township Police Department Chief William Renye. "This does not define Grand Blanc and who we are."

Renye said that everyone has now been accounted for, and they are still in the process of cleaning out the church.

Officials have identified the shooter as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old man from Burton. They say he rammed a vehicle into the front of the church on Sunday morning, got out and opened fire. Sanford is a veteran of the Iraq war who served four years in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008, according to the USMC.

The father of the man responsible for the deadly mass shooting and fire at a church in Grand Blanc Township spoke briefly to 7 News Detroit on Monday.

Sanford's father, Tom, said: "I feel so bad about the families that were affected by this, aside from ours. We’re not the only ones going through this devastation. We are beside ourselves," he said in the statement to 7 News Detroit

According to Chief Renye, the first 911 call came in at 10:25:32 a.m. and officers arrived on scene 25 seconds later. Renye said the suspect was killed around 10:33 a.m., about eight minutes after the first 911 call.

Police said they believe the church was also deliberately set on fire by the suspect. A spokesperson for the ATF said that there are indications that the suspect used an accelerant, believed to be gasoline, to start the fire. The spokesperson said they also found suspected explosive devices.

James Deir with the ATF said their national response team has flown in and is helping with the investigation.

"It's a very complex scene. We have a roof that collapsed. We have walls that have collapsed, and we have no reports from the general public of people missing after this service," Deir says. Everybody's accounted for that way, but it's a very, very, difficult situation to confirm that there's nobody inside there."

FULL INTERVIEW: James Deir with ATF talks about Grand Blanc Township mass shooting

FBI Detroit Acting Special Agent in Charge Reuben Coleman said that the FBI has taken the lead on the investigation. He said they are investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence.

Officials are asking members of the public with any information to call them at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

"As a state, we know the pain of this too well … these are places that we go to feel connected, to feel safe," said Governor Whitmer at the press conference on Monday.

The governor said she spoke with President Donald Trump, who shared his condolences.

"If there’s one thing I know about Michiganders, is that we get through hard things together," she said.

Multiple officials praised the first responders and the cross-departmental coordination between the law enforcement agencies helping in the aftermath of the event.

Dr. Michael Danic, medical chief of staff for Henry Ford Genesys Hospital, also provided an update on the victims on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Michael Danic with Henry Ford Health speaks on state of victims after deadly Grand Blanc Twp church attack

According to Dr. Danic, Henry Ford Genesys Hospital treated eight patients ranging in age from 6 years old to 78 years old. Five people were shot, and three suffered smoke inhalation. Two of the victims who were being treated for smoke inhalation have reportedly been discharged from the hospital.

In an update on Sunday night, police said that they found two additional bodies inside the church following a fire; two others died from gunshot wounds. Officials are still clearing the church as it is a total loss.

Watch the 8 p.m. update from officials in the video player below:

Law enforcement provides update on deadly mass shooting at Grand Blanc Twp. church

Video of the scene near the church below:

Scene near church in Grand Blanc after police confirm shooting

Watch the update from Faraz Javed below:

Live update from Faraz Javed at Grand Blanc Township shooting

According to police, there is no threat to the public at this time. The Michigan State Police bomb squad was seen outside the suspect's home in Burton on Sunday.

Grand Blanc Community Schools also announced that schools will be closed on Monday.

Watch Darren's coverage in the video player below:

MSP bomb squad outside suspect's home after deadly Grand Blanc Township church shooting

We spoke with Paula, a survivor of the shooting, on Sunday afternoon.

"We heard a big bang and the doors flew open," Paula said. "And then everybody rushed out. We went through the church and through the parking lot...when we got in the cars and flipped around, that's when the shooter started shooting at the car."

"I didn't know what was going on," Paula continued. "I didn't know if we had to get down, because we couldn't see anybody...it was scary, I came to worship my savior Jesus Christ and I didn't expect this to happen, of course."

Paula said there was not security at the church, and she did not know any details about the suspect.

"I can't believe someone would do this to my church," Paula said. "It's not shaking my faith, I don't know what happened and I don't know why and I probably never will."

Another person, Brian, said he thinks his hand injury was caused by glass breaking when the gunman opened fire on their vehicle.

"We were driving away. We were trying to gather as many people as we could. There was a couple of elderly ladies that we were trying to get into safety, so we got them into our car. I saw the active shooter come out of the building, and at that point, I just started trying to drive away," he said.

Watch an interview with a man who said the gunman shot at them outside of the church

Man describes being shot at outside Grand Blanc Township church

Brian added, "I'm just sad. I'm ... worried about people that ... we attended church with that we don't know the status of them."

We also spoke with Cindy Walsh, who lives near the church and was home when the shooting happened.

"I was just in the house watching TV and all I heard was a big bang, and then I heard what sounded like gunshots," Walsh said. "So I went outside and all of a sudden, I saw smoke coming out and then people were coming out and I just stayed out here and watched it."

"I'm shaken, I'm very shaken, but I'm glad more people weren't injured," Walsh continued. "I've seen a change in this world, there's so much hate in this world, I just don't understand it."

Virginia, another neighbor, also shared her thoughts following the tragedy.

“This is such a sad day. My heart is broken for these people. My God. Why can’t people just get along and be kind to one another? It’s so much easier to do that than to fill your heart with evil,” said Virginia, a neighbor of the church.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the statement below on the incident:

“A tragic act of violence occurred today at a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. During Sunday worship services a gunman opened fire, and early reports indicate that multiple individuals were injured. We ask for cooperation with local authorities as details become available.

“The Church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected. We offer thanks to the emergency responders who are assisting victims and families.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world. In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

The public is still being asked to avoid the area as investigators continue their work.

Michigan State Police said that other churches in the area have received bomb threats, but they have been checked and cleared.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.

