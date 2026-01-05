YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are on the scene of a home in Ypsilanti, where we're told a man has barricaded himself inside with a sword.

Police standoff enters second day after man barricades himself with sword in Ypsilanti home

Neighbors tell us the man locked himself inside of his home on West Cross Street, near the First Baptist Church and less than a mile away from Eastern Michigan University, around noon on Sunday, Jan. 4.

Neighbors say SWAT officers have been on scene since yesterday afternoon, after a wellness check turned into a standoff with a man believed to be armed with a sword.

A concerned neighbor, who did not want to be named, tells me the man practices martial arts, and that his mother-in-law lives on the first floor of the home.

"He was having a really hard week, and a wellness check was called, and its managed to escalate into basically a highly militarized situation," the neighbor said. "The SWAT has taken over our block, and occupied it, and created this perimeter and has maintained for the last 15 hours."

Throughout the day, SWAT officers have tried multiple times to make contact, at one point using flash bangs and tear gas after breaking windows on the upper floor.

Neighbors also describe seeing law enforcement deply drones and other tools in an effort to resolve the situation.

"And since they’ve been doing all of that, we haven’t seen or heard from the man upstairs, there was one moment where he became very agitated, after they began throwing projectiles in the room. And we haven’t heard from him since, and that was about 5 hours ago," the neighbor told us. "I feel like the next step for us, as neighbors, is to talk about, how we want to respond to mental health crisis collectively."

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more.