Police: Suspect rams stolen SUV into Detroit police cruisers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A search is underway Monday morning for a suspect who rammed a stolen SUV into two Detroit police cruisers overnight.

Police say, a stolen white SUV pulled into a pump at the Citgo Gas Station on 8 Mile Road and Glastonbury on Detroit’s westside early Monday morning when the vehicle was surrounded by police. Instead of surrendering, the driver rammed into not one, but two police vehicles before running away.

DPD confirms at least one officer fired shots at the suspect. A source told 7 Action News, they heard at least four gun shots. There was blood found near the scene, police say, but they are unable to confirm if anyone was hit.

As of Monday morning, two of the vehicles' passengers were in police custody, but police are still searching for the driver.

The gas station is a Green Light gas station which will allow police to view security footage of this incident.

Despite feeling the impact of being rammed into, no officers were injured.

The story is still developing.

