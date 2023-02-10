Police suspects drivers were intentionally hit by chunks of ice while driving in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — Police are warning drivers to beware of falling ice hitting cars. According to police, drivers are being targeted while driving and these scary close calls are costing them up to $3,500.

Police say at least five people reported chunks of ice falling on their car and impacted drivers are warning others to avoid the area of Tienken Road in Rochester Hills to avoid paying for the damage.

"Like a part of the windshield missing and I had chunks of ice and glass all over me," impacted driver Tala said.

Tala is one of at least five drivers speaking out after suspecting someone of intentionally throwing chunks of ice at their car while driving. Her incident happened near Silverbell and Kern Road. She managed to get away with just a scratch on her face, but it could have been worse.

"If it came off a tree there would be a dent on the roof, the hood, maybe the windshield. But there was none of that," Michael Rota, another victim of falling ice said.

Michael Rota’s Ford escape now needs $3,500 worth of repairs. He too says it was an ice chunk and one he doesn’t think fell on his car naturally. He adds that he saw a hand reach out from a passing car near Tienken and Brewster road when his car was hit.

Police don’t have any suspects right now, nor do these drivers know why they’d be targeted, but they’re not alone in reporting what’s happened. The Next Door app has plenty of theories including possibly kids messing around.

"I kept reading the comments and saw that it happened to a lot of people and that's when I filed a report with the sheriff's office and I was told there's another case similar that happened on the same night, same street," Tala said.

Intentionally throwing things at cars is no joke and can land a person in serious legal trouble. Anyone with information on who the suspects might be are asked to reach out to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.