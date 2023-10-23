Police targeting distracted drivers in Macomb & Oakland counties on Monday

Police agencies across Macomb and Oakland counties will be targeting drivers as part of Operation Ghost Rider on Monday.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers, county sheriff's offices and local police departments will be part of the initiative, which is coordinated by the Transportation Improvement Association.

They will use unmarked spotter vehicles which contain a police officer as a passenger. When they see a distracted driver, they will radio a marked law enforcement unit to initiative a traffic stop.

Agencies include the Auburn Hills Police Department, Chesterfield Township Police Department, Clinton Township Police Department, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Shelby Township Police Department, Sterling Heights Police Department, Troy Police Department, and Utica Police Department.

“Despite knowing the risks, distracted drivers continue to put themselves and the innocent people around them at risk,” said Jim Santilli, CEO of TIA and chairman of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commissions’ Distracted Driving Action Team. “Sadly, many people have lost a loved one to a completely preventable behavior. We can all do our part by keeping our eyes on the road and hands on the wheel at all times.”

“Even with all the conversation and education around the new hands free law, we are still seeing distracted driving,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw, Public Information Officer of the Michigan State Police. “We know enforcement is key to preventing risky driving behavior, and efforts like Operation Ghost Rider are an important part of that enforcement.”

The first violation is a $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service, and the second or subsequent violations are $250 fines and/or 24 hours of community service. Three violations within a three-year period means you have to complete a driving-improvement course.