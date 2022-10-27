Police to increase patrols during Michigan, Michigan State football game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — As fans prepare to watch the University of Michigan Wolverines face off against the Michigan State University Spartans, police are preparing for an influx of people in the city.

The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, one of the few night games the teams will have this season.

"Oh, it’s crazy. The whole city is alive and I’m really looking forward to this," said David Boettger, who is a senior studying neuroscience at U of M. "The attendance is much higher and you really see the maize and blue come out."

Michigan students say they're confident their team will be able to bring home the coveted Paul Bunyan Trophy.

"There’s people everywhere. People are excited. Everyone’s dressed up in their game-day outfits," said Alisha Sanghvi, who is a sophomore.

"I’m so excited because everyone kind of comes no matter what college you’re from and you get to see all your friends," Navya Paingol added as she stood beside her friend.

This year's rival game falls on the weekend leading up to Halloween.

"It’s unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of before. It’s just a super cool environment to be a part of," freshman Daniel Berg said. "I was at the Penn State game and that was such an electric atmosphere. I loved being a part of that, and so I’m imagining this game is going to be even more so."

Police say with the combination of a late start time, the weekend it falls on and the matchup, alcohol consumption is a concern. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism about 1,519 college students ages 18 to 24 die from alcohol-related unintentional injuries. The statistic also includes motor vehicle crashes.

To prevent injuries or worse, the University Division of Public Safety and Security at U of M has been preparing for several weeks ahead of the game. Deputy Chief Melissa Overton says they've been working with police at Michigan State University to educate students on the best ways to stay safe.

Game Day Safety Tips:



Know your limits

Use the buddy system

Eat and hydrate throughout the day

Keep your cell phone charged

Report suspicious activity

Overton says they're also working with state and local law enforcement and will be increasing staffing throughout game day.

Bars and restaurants in the area say they've also been preparing to see hundreds into their doors.

"We’ve got extra truck orders, extra things we have to have here," said Stephen Coslow, who is the manager at Buffalo Wild Wings near campus. "Plus, we have to make sure we have enough staff to take care of everybody that comes in here."

Coslow says during game days, they often have lines out of the door. They're planning to add extra security for the coming weekend.

"We do look forward, like I said, to these game days. The atmosphere, the sounds on, the cheering, the people booing," Coslow said.

Police are also reminding travelers to be ready for significant traffic back ups.