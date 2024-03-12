WATCH: Police to provide update on search for missing Detroit teen Na'Ziyah Harris on Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief James White provided an update Tuesday on the search for Na'Ziyah Harris, a 13-year-old Detroit girl who was last seen in early January.

The update comes as police have been searching the area around Greater Grace Temple on the city's west side since Monday. They are also searching the Rouge River behind the church.

According to White, they are searching the area based on evidence they have identified, and there are several state and local partners assisting DPD with the search.

White said that they have gotten a lot of tips, and there is "something very specific about this area we want to take off our list, and that's why we're here today.

"Unfortunately, as time goes on, it does start to look more like a recovery effort," he added.

According to White, there are aspects of the case that have given police "serious concern," and that there is a person they said that they are concerned about some of the things they know about the case.

They were also searching a pond in Clinton Township last week.

Tamara Smith is the Detroit police commissioner for District 1. Smith personally knows Na'Ziyah's father and has been handing out fliers to help find the young teenager.

“I have known her father all of my life. We’re childhood friends. He’s extremely concerned," Smith said. "(He's) like any father, any parent would be, just heartbroken from all of this.”

Detroit Police would not say what tips led them to the pond in Clinton Township or if anything was recovered. There are still no suspects in custody at this time.

Authorities said Na'Ziyah was last seen on Jan. 9 exiting a school bus at the intersection of Cornwall Street and 3 Mile Drive. That's about a quarter mile from her home.

Detroit police took over the investigation last week from the Detroit Public Schools Community District Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said they don’t think Na’Ziyah was abducted initially, but they won’t say if they think she willingly went off with someone.

“We’re going to exhaust everything geared toward bringing her home alive. And what we’re hopeful of is that she’s with one of her friends somewhere, maybe not even in the city of Detroit or in the state of Michigan," Detroit Police Department Chief James White said.

